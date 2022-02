#Italy is struggling with a severe #drought in the Po Valley and with the absence of snow in the #Alps

The lower snow coverage on the mountains surrounding Lake Como is visible when comparing images acquired by #Copernicus #Sentinel2 ️on 11 January 2021 & 5 February 2022 pic.twitter.com/03tjgrPbFX

— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) February 6, 2022