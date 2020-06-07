Ha il doppio dei follower di Papa Francesco e cinque volte quelli del premier Turco Erdogan. Il primato del presidente americano Donald Trump su Twitter non si improvvisa. Dopo essere stato corretto sul suo social preferito e dal suo social preferito (il leader Usa ha oltre 80 milioni di seguaci su Twitter e quasi 30 milioni su Facebook) continua la guerra a distanza tra il tycoons e i media sociale. Tanto che, ed è il dato più clamoroso, la scorsa settimana negli Usa c’è stato il sorpasso di Twitter su Facebook e Instagram in termini di numero di download. Non era mai successo.
Il braccio di ferro comunque è solo agli inizi. Da quando è stato eletto negli Stati Uniti Trump ha “twittato” oltre novemila volte, con una media di quasi dieci tweet al giorno. Dall’iscrizione del 2009 sono oltre 50mila di cui 200 dedicati a Twitter. Oggi il sito trumptwitterarchive.com, che tiene traccia di ogni sua parola sulla piattaforma di microblogging, nella giornata (record) di giovedì 4 giugno ha contato 60 tweets. Si parte alle 5 e 17 del mattino con un messaggio per segnalare episodi di violenza. Alle sei meno dieci sempre del mattino il presidente biondo torna a intervenire con il suo vecchio slogan “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” e il nuovissimo “LAW AND ORDER”. Nella mattinata si concentra sul partito democratico. Alle 17 e 28 scrive YOU DON’T BURN CHURCHES IN AMERICA! e chiude la giornata alle 21 e 16 con un retweet su nuovo leader democratico Joe Biden. Molti i retweet dedicati ai conduttori della ultra-conservatrice emittente Fox News. Qui sotto trovate l’elenco e i tweets.
- RT @ObamaMalik: OMG! WTH! Can you imagine @JoeBiden being @POTUS? He can’t answer a simple question or make a simple statement even with… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 09:16:06 PMA must watch! https://t.co/C353Vw7qWh [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 08:57:24 PMSleepy Joe Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill was a total disaster. It was mass incarceration for Black people, many of them innocent. I did Criminal Justice Reform, something Obama & Biden didn’t even try to do – & couldn’t do even if they did try. Biden can never escape his Crime Bill! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 06:36:08 PMFew people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against HealthCare, Justice Kavanaugh, and much else… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 06:36:08 PM…Unrelated, I gave Alaska ANWR, major highways, and more. Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 06:32:01 PM“Police Groups Break With Biden” @politico His handlers want him to “Defund the Police.” I want more money for Law Enforcement! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 06:26:11 PMGreat to be with our wonderful Men and Women of the @SecretService. What a job they are doing! https://t.co/QEBvy1JdUp [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 06:20:20 PMThe problem with asking for someone to give you a letter of resignation, which you do as a courtesy to help them save face, is that it is then harder to say you fired them. I did fire James Mattis. He was no good for Obama, who fired him also, and was no good for me! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 06:16:33 PM…in my inner-circle, was totally exhausted by the job, and in the end just slinked away into obscurity. They all want to come back for a piece of the limelight! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 06:16:32 PMJohn Kelly didn’t know I was going to fire James Mattis, nor did he have any knowledge of my asking for a letter of resignation. Why would I tell him, he was not… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:58:05 PMThe problem is not the very talented, low-flying helicopter pilots wanting to save our city, the problem is the arsonists, looters, criminals, and anarchists, wanting to destroy it (and our Country)! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:49:54 PM…Michael is Tough, Smart, and Loves our Country. This has been a big battle in Congress for 25 years. Thank you to our Great Republican Senate! @SenateCloakroom [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:49:53 PMCongratulations to Michael Pack! Nobody has any idea what a big victory this is for America. Why? Because he is going to be running the VOICE OF AMERICA (@VOANews), and everything associated with it… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:44:41 PMI thought this letter from respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer, John Dowd, would be of interest to the American People. Read it! https://t.co/I5tjysckZh [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:28:54 PMYOU DON’T BURN CHURCHES IN AMERICA! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:28:04 PM…to the UNITED STATES! We have now brought more than 40 American hostages and detainees back home since I took office. Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:28:03 PMI just got off the phone with former American hostage Michael White, who is now in Zurich after being released from Iran. He will be on a U.S. plane shortly, and is COMING HOME… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 03:08:28 PMThe Radical Left Democrats new theme is “Defund the Police”. Remember that when you don’t want Crime, especially against you and your family. This is where Sleepy Joe is being dragged by the socialists. I am the complete opposite, more money for Law Enforcement! #LAWANDORDER [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 12:33:06 PMRT @SteveGuest: This hasn’t received enough coverage: @realDonaldTrump has an undefeated record of candidate endorsements this cycle. http… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 10:26:05 AMI am to happy announce that Navy Veteran, Michael White, who has been detained by Iran for 683 days, is on a Swiss plane that just left Iranian Airspace. We expect him to be home with his family in America very soon…. [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 10:26:05 AM….I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans held hostage overseas! Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance. [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 09:37:56 AMPlease let this serve as my Complete and Total Endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC. She is strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A. She will be a great help to me in DC. EARLY VOTING STARTS TODAY. We need Lynda Bennett! #NC11 [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 08:03:51 AMRT @realDonaldTrump: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 08:03:43 AMRT @realDonaldTrump: LAW & ORDER! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 07:42:44 AMRT @realDonaldTrump: If you watch Fake News @CNN or MSDNC, you would think that the killers, terrorists, arsonists, anarchists, thugs, hood… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 07:40:50 AMRT @realDonaldTrump: Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 07:40:43 AMRT @realDonaldTrump: …His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, a… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 07:38:46 AMDisgraceful! https://t.co/K5YEpOzvL5 [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:59:50 AMMAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:58:41 AMLAW & ORDER! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:58:17 AMThe Fake Newspaper! https://t.co/X6LEqpQeBc [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:57:36 AMRT @DonaldJTrumpJr: Joe China. #BeijingBiden [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:57:08 AMRT @KDORR_USA: In ‘08, it took over 2 months to make 800k payments to Americans. Today, @USTreasury announced it made 159 MILLION Economic… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:56:42 AMRT @dbongino: This Mazie Hirono faceplant is epic. She thinks she’s going to hit Trump but gets Rosenstein to admit that obstruction was a… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:56:20 AMRT @dbongino: Possible the most accurate review of my podcast I’ve ever seen. Lol https://t.co/UFUO2Ync8l [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:55:51 AMRT @benfergusonshow: Thanks you @kayleighmcenany for stating the facts on this one: https://t.co/K0Mj1CCpzX [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:55:24 AMRT @benfergusonshow: FOR THE DEMOCRATS WHO KEEP TALKING ABOUT “ABUSE OF POWER” THIS IS WHAT IT ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE! [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:54:52 AMTrue! https://t.co/pX37JvccM7 [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:54:16 AMMueller should have never been appointed, although he did prove that I must be the most honest man in America! https://t.co/JjrTV2FKEt [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:51:11 AMHow are they doing together? https://t.co/Orikyic1ia [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:50:00 AMSo many people hurt! https://t.co/DFxzGrHs5V [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:48:03 AMNo. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:40:31 AMRT @charliekirk11: If “White Privilege” existed, why did Elizabeth Warren have to lie about being a Native American to get ahead in life? [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:39:57 AMRT @charliekirk11: Did you know: Race discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission just reached 25-year h… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:39:02 AMRT @charliekirk11: Joe Biden—44 years in office Chuck Schumer—39 years in office Nancy Pelosi—33 years in office Maxine Waters—29 years… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:37:54 AMRT @charliekirk11: Did you know: Over 400 violent looters arrested in New York City are set to be immediately let back out on the streets… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:36:39 AMRT @charliekirk11: Fact: Four police officers were shot in St. Louis on Tuesday And every single rioter and looter who destroyed the city… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:36:12 AMRT @charliekirk11: Let me get this straight: Nancy Pelosi won’t let Congress get back to work because of a lack of social distancing …Y… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:35:54 AMRT @charliekirk11: Captain David Dorn was murdered by looters early Tuesday morning He was a retired, 77 year-old black police officer gua… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:35:36 AMRT @charliekirk11: Obama will go down as one of the worst Presidents in American history. [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:34:41 AMRT @charliekirk11: Congratulations to President Trump for going 64-0 on federal primary endorsement victories this cycle. ZERO losses! P… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:34:25 AMInteresting! https://t.co/ShU4cY2ez8 [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:31:53 AMRT @charliekirk11: Drew Brees did more for Black Americans after Hurricane Katrina than Obama ever did in 8 years as President of the Unite… [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:31:37 AMGreat Book. Make Charlie Number One Again! https://t.co/fG7YXOCk9R [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:29:45 AMSection 230! https://t.co/FiZqppRLiI [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:27:06 AMGood work Ted! https://t.co/N2tmgXhHOn [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:24:23 AMThank you Matt! https://t.co/2PT6IFNBAc [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:22:59 AMUnfair! https://t.co/doIHT3qOFo [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:21:28 AMThis Witch Hunt should never have begun! https://t.co/zG9A34fSaO [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:17:31 AMNasty! https://t.co/GFyNogk9Oa [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:16:12 AMCaught! https://t.co/6Mb6wp4n6C [Twitter for iPhone]
- Jun 4, 2020 05:10:37 AMRT @dougmillsnyt: .@realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS during a wreath laying ceremony arrive at Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington,… [Twitter for iPhone]
Ilary Clinton e le elezioni Usa. Trump è stato l’esempio globale più evidente di come i social network possano influenzare le elezioni politiche. Durante la corsa alla presidenziali ha ottenuto interazioni tre o quattro volte più alte rispetto a quelle ottenute dalla candidata democratica. Come scrive il Sole 24 Ore online, quella contro la Clinton è stata più che altro la vittoria dei suoi spin doctor, gli strateghi che hanno riversato sui social una campagna elettorale fatta di toni accesi e messaggi spesso discutibili. In molti si sono chiesti, e si chiedono ancora, se senza i social network Trump avrebbe vinto quelle elezioni. Come abbiamo scritto anche qui, il 45esimo presidente degli Stati Uniti ha assunto – e continua ad assumere – un comportamento “politicamente scorretto”, con la pubblicazione di tweet arrabbiati, polemici e dal contenuto spesso offensivo o incentrato su notizie ed eventi non reali. Una condotta decisamente poco comune per un capo di Stato
Cosa ha detto Trump. Come Infodata abbiamo mappato le parole di Trump da settembre a novembre del 2016. Dall’analisi dei tweet emerge, dunque, un’attività denigratoria nei confronti della concorrente, ma non solo: il rapporto tra Trump e Islam si presenta sempre più problematico, tant’è vero che il candidato alla Casa Bianca, dopo gli attentati di Parigi e San Berdardino, ha deciso una chiusura delle frontiere americane per tutte le persone di fede musulmana, ribadendo come una politica anti – Islam fosse necessaria finché non si fosse realmente compresa e trovata una soluzione a questo problema.
Infografica delle parole chiave sui tweet di Trump dall’8 settembre 2016 all’8 novembre 2016
La seguente infografica contiene le parole chiave dei tweet di Trump pubblicati dall’8 novembre 2016 all’8 gennaio 2017:
Per altri dettagli cliccare qui,
Trump, Obama e il Golf. Sempre attingendo ai dati di TrumpTwitterArchive, con Filippo Mastroianni ci siamo occupati di analizzare gli attacchi a Obama sul golf. Proprio così. Nel passato (siamo nel 2016) uno dei bersagli principali della sua critica online è sicuramente stato il predecessore alla Casa Bianca, Barack Obama. Sono molti i tweet di Trump dedicati al 44° presidente degli Stati Uniti. La grafica raccoglie alcuni di questi, interamente incentrati su Barack Obama e il golf, rivelatosi uno dei più gettonati motivi di attacco verso l’avversario democratico.
Sono infatti 22 i tweet che trattano l’argomento a partire dal 2011, di cui due nel 2016. In totale questi tweet sono stati inseriti tra i preferiti 106.449 volte, e retwettati 59.720 volte. I maggiori picchi si sono registrati con il tweet del 10 settembre 2014, in cui Trump invocava le dimissioni di Obama da presidente, promettendogli un ingresso a vita nei suoi circoli di golf, e proprio con i due twett del 2016, favoriti dalla crescente popolarità acquisita dal magnate dopo la sua candidatura a presidente degli Stati Uniti.
L’ultimo, datato 23 agosto 2016, fu un violento attacco a Obama, reo di essersi recato troppo tardi in Louisiana, all’epoca ridotta in ginocchio dalle alluvioni. Il peggior disastro naturale dai tempi dell’uragano Katrina, che causò la morte di almeno 10 persone e 40 mila case inagibili. Ancora una volta, la 22esima, Trump usò una partita di golf per criticare l’operato di Obama.
La classifica dei leader su Twitter.
Solo il primo ministro indiano Narendra Modi (94,0 milioni di follower) si avvicina alle abilità di Trump su Twitter. Simile a Trump, usa due account per migliorare ulteriormente il suo gioco Twitter. Il Papa, che arriva terzo, ha in realtà 50,0 milioni di follower tra nove account di lingue diverse, il più grande dei quali è l’inglese (18,7 milioni), lo spagnolo (18,2 milioni) e il latino (4,9 milioni). Il resto della top 8 è composto da leader musulmani.
Ci sono anche capi di stato, tuttavia, ai quali l’uso di Twitter sembra meno importante. Il cancelliere tedesco Angela Merkel, ad esempio, su Twitter raramente e ha solo 63.000 follower. Lascia i tweet al portavoce del governo Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher), che dopo tutto ha circa 960.000 follower.
Uno studio interessante su capi di Stato che cinguettano lo trovate su Twiplomacy