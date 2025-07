Today we’re introducing Copilot Mode in Edge, our first step in reinventing the browser for the AI age.

My favorite feature is multi-tab RAG. You can use Copilot to analyze your open tabs, like I do here with papers our team has published in @Nature journals over the last year.… pic.twitter.com/iF0gmbqTSW

— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 28, 2025